ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

State Board Of Education Fast-Tracks Teacher Bonuses Approved By Legislature

By Porter Huntsman
midutahradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah teachers are going to find a little something extra in their paychecks before the end of the school year....

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Salisbury student to be the Student Member of the Maryland State Board of Education

SALISBURY, Md. – Local student Merin Thomas has officially been recognized as the Student Member of the Board, for the state of Maryland. Thomas says that she’s very happy to be representing Wicomico County as a junior at James M. Bennett High School for the 2022-2023 school year. This opportunity will allow her to advocate for nearly 900,000 students in Maryland. This comes after being nominated by Governor Larry Hogan.
SALISBURY, MD
KTAR.com

Ducey appoints 2 to Arizona Board of Regents, 7 to State Board of Education

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday appointed nine people to two boards that oversee public education in the state. Ducey filled two spots on the Arizona Board of Regents, which is the governing body for Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona, and seven on the State Board of Education, which is responsible for K-12 schools.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
wdhn.com

State educators consider suspending teacher test to help shortage

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Educators have been battling a shortage in their field for years and it intensified two years ago due to the pandemic. “Just getting someone to come here and go to work and do their job and getting teachers to apply to do their job and filling positions has been such a task,” said Amber Marshall, a 6th-grade math teacher at Slocomb Middle School.
SLOCOMB, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Board Of Education
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Semifinalists chosen for State Board of Education junior representative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen 12 high schools students as semifinalists for the 2022-2023 SBE junior representative position. The following students have been selected: Charlie Fruge’ – Oxford High School Karastan Gamble – North Pontotoc High School Omair Jamil – DeSoto Central High School Kathryn Newman – […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOOD

State board approves incentives for LG Chem expansion

Just hours after the state approved millions of dollars in incentives, the CEO of LG Energy Solutions-Holland talked about the planned $1.7 billion expansion those incentives are supporting. (March 22, 2022)
ECONOMY
Sturgis Journal

SPS board approves changes to alternative education

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education this week approved changes to the district’s alternative education program.  An original proposed motion from school officials stated that the district’s program would be moved from Sturgis Central Commons to Sturgis High School and operated as an SHS program. Feedback would be requested from current alternative education students related to program changes such as renaming the program, classroom furnishings, and daycare options. Also in the motion was approval of Continental Flooring Company...
STURGIS, MI
Aspen Times

RFSD Board of Education approves salary adjustment plan

The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education passed a resolution in support of the salary adjustment plan at its most recent school board meeting last week. The salary adjustment plan aims to provide fair, competitive and living wages for all employees. The salary adjustment plan is the result of...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy