Utah Law Enforcement Cracks Down On Distracted Driving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There have been two assaults on police officers at the Salt Lake City Airport in the last two months, one of which required many individuals to restrain a man. One of them was a retired law enforcement officer who was a passenger. Salt Lake...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement are urging caution and telling people to drive safe this St. Patrick’s Day. Sergeant Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department said around 300 people died from impaired driving accidents in the last few years. He said tell-tale signs of someone driving impaired include swerving, driving without headlights and […]
Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
There had only been eight sightings confirmed in 43 years. But when 18 sheep were killed or wounded in an area in Utah, wildlife officials started searching. They flew over Rich County and saw an animal feeding on a dead sheep. When they got a little closer, they realized they were looking at the elusive creature — a wolverine.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
Well, I wouldn't say this is the first time the police have offered to hold things for people until the owner is able to come and retrieve the item. Then upon arrival of getting your stuff back, you also get an all-inclusive stay at a state/county-funded resort. Also known as, jail.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Four teenagers were arrested nearly a month after they allegedly pushed another teen into traffic, causing him to be struck by a car and critically injured, according to Hemet Police. 15-year-old Angel Botello Hernandez was riding his skateboard on February 28 near the intersection of Stetson...
CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A United Airlines flight from Hunstville, Ala., headed to Denver was diverted to Wichita on Sunday. The Wichita Airport Authority said the flight was diverted after a passenger failed to comply with the airline’s guidelines. Zara Lowry was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 5303....
In a news conference Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the 17-passenger van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team home from a tournament.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Sixty-two years ago, a school teacher looking for rocks in an Arizona desert made a horrific discovery: the burned remains of a young girl. Her identity was a mystery and investigators called her "Little Miss Nobody." The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona has identified...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – It was a moment that Beth Lujan recalled vividly. She and her husband got into an argument and Dominic Lujan left. That was in August, 2021. She hasn’t heard from her husband since. “He left with no shoes on, no id, no keys, no identification,” Beth Lujan said. “He […]
UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A Woods Cross woman was left in critical condition following what may have been a murder-suicide attempt by her husband. Police Chief Chad Soffe of the Woods Cross Police Department shared that officers received a report of an accident with suspicious circumstances at 4:00 a.m. on March 20 in the […]
Comments / 0