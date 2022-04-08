ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Black Tones - The End of Everything

kexp.org
 4 days ago

Seattle twin sibling duo The Black Tones made a splash in 2019 with their gritty debut full-length Cobain & Cornbread which saw Eva and Cedric Walker utilize blues, soul, and grunge to explore topics both light and heavy. While “Ghetto Spaceship” and “Mama! There’s a Spider in My Room” veered towards...

kexp.org

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Zeal & Ardor’s Manuel Gagneux: “If I limited myself to Black music and black metal, I’d end up painting myself in a corner”

Swiss American multi-instrumentalist Manuel Gagneux formed Zeal & Ardor in 2014 on a dare to combine black metal with Black music. The resulting hybrid of buzzsaw riffs, trip-hop groove, haunting lyrics and gravedigger chants turned heads, and the feedback convinced him to continue the project, which he called Zeal & Ardor.
MUSIC
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Oystering: The new dating trend that is here to stay

Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
IndieWire

Gilbert Gottfried Dies: Beloved Comedian and Voice Icon Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved comedian known for his outsize onstage talents as a stand-up comic and as an iconic voice actor on television and film, has died. The actor was 67 and died after battling a long illness. The news was first shared via Twitter by fellow comedian Jason Alexander, who wrote, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.” Gottfried’s family shared a message...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jesus
Person
Cedric Walker
Collider

‘Fresh’ Ending Explained: Everything That Went Down in That Tasty Finale

Dating in the modern world can be as tough as an overcooked piece of meat. That’s the exact premise of Fresh, Searchlight Pictures’ unconventional romance that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was recently released on Hulu. Written by Lauryn Kahn and directed by Mimi Cave, Fresh follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who, despite her best efforts, continues to strike out with finding her soulmate, or any decent guy for that matter. Down on her luck and irked, she heads to the grocery where she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan), a good-looking, slightly dorky man who tries his hand at flirting. A normal, kind, single fellow expressing interest in Noa…could this really be happening? Not to spoil your produce, but things are about to get weird, and, if you suffer from misophonia, this thriller might not be for you.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Former ‘SNL’ Star Molly Shannon’s Memoir Explores How Tragedy Informed Her Comedy Career & It’s Under $24 Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s always a story behind every great woman, but it wasn’t all laughs for Molly Shannon at first. Comedian Molly Shannon just dropped today her candid yet heartwarming memoir, co-written with Sean Wilsey, titled Hello Molly! Although she has appeared in numerous films, many recognize the actress from her time on SNL. She was a cast member of the legendary show from 1995 to 2001 where she worked alongside other famous comedians like Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Cheri Oteri, and many more. One of her most breakout characters was the overzealous Catholic schoolgirl Mary Katherine. Shannon also found success with the role in the film Other People, where she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017. But before all that, the talented comedian opens up about how her childhood trauma blossomed into her fame.
CELEBRITIES
Double Scoop

EVERYTHING

Art that reminds us we are coping, not thriving The post EVERYTHING appeared first on Double Scoop.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cobain Cornbread#Sludgey#The Ritchie Family#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy