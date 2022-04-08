The Black Tones - The End of Everything

Dating in the modern world can be as tough as an overcooked piece of meat. That’s the exact premise of Fresh, Searchlight Pictures’ unconventional romance that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was recently released on Hulu. Written by Lauryn Kahn and directed by Mimi Cave, Fresh follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who, despite her best efforts, continues to strike out with finding her soulmate, or any decent guy for that matter. Down on her luck and irked, she heads to the grocery where she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan), a good-looking, slightly dorky man who tries his hand at flirting. A normal, kind, single fellow expressing interest in Noa…could this really be happening? Not to spoil your produce, but things are about to get weird, and, if you suffer from misophonia, this thriller might not be for you.
