The City of Harrisonburg will host its 24th annual Blacks Run Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 9, and you’re not only invited – you’re needed. The popular annual event allows volunteers from across the community to partner with Harrisonburg Public Works to remove items from Blacks Run that don’t belong in our waterway. Volunteers will get everything they need to be successful in the vital environmental effort.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 29 DAYS AGO