Public Health

Spain bans harassment of women entering abortion clinics

 3 days ago

Spain is awaiting the publication in coming days of a new law banning the intimidation or harassment of women entering abortion clinics.

The law comes into force when it is published in the Government Gazette, possibly next week, after the Spanish Senate on Wednesday endorsed a law passed earlier by parliament.

The Senate gave its blessing by 154 to 105 votes for changes to the penal code in Spain , where abortions are available for free in the public health service through the 14th week of pregnancy.

The legal changes mean that anyone harassing a woman going into an abortion clinic will be committing a crime that can be punished with up to one year in prison.

Spain’s government, led by the center-left Socialist government, proposed the law last year and lawmakers approved it in September.

In the Senate, as in parliament, the changes were opposed by right-of-center political groupings.

They argued that the alterations flew in the face of the constitutional right to free speech and the right to assemble.

Anti-abortion groups said their gatherings outside abortion clinics were organized to pray and offer help to the women.

The national Association of Accredited Clinics for Pregnancy Termination says that more than 100 cases of harassment are reported outside clinics each year.

Adrian Demery
3d ago

I agree, the mother shouldn't be harrassed or anyone else for that matter. The policy and laws that enable the event to occur must be addressed at their source. personally it is my belief abortion is wrong. However, I also realize I cant speak on behalf or for a woman absent of the real ability to provide an adequate solution. In an ideal set of circumstances an abundance of care would be ava6to 1st ensure the health of the mother and the child followed by a support system outweighing the personal grief of the lack of ability to properly care for the child. granted their are highly situational circumstances that need to be thoroughly and properly evaluated in each case.

Common.Sense
2d ago

Would be cheaper to sterilization and adopt if they change their mind! Killing little babies sure seems like a sad decision!!

