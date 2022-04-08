ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Art of Wining and Dining Coming to Sugar Land Town Square

 4 days ago

Sugar Land, TX – Head to the plaza at Sugar Land Town Square on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a taste of brunch and bubbly.

Enjoy a variety of bites from Town Square’s most popular restaurants, browse local artisans’ handcrafted goods, listen to live music and more. Restaurants will compete for the honor of “Sugar Land’s Best Indulgence,” to be awarded by a panel of judges, and guests will cast their vote for the “People’s Choice” award.

Onsite entertainment will be free, while food samples and beverages require tickets ranging from $10 to $25. The brunch portion of the event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/AWDTickets.

For more information about city events or to become an event sponsor, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents. For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SugarLandParks.

SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land is the largest city in Fort Bend County, Texas, United States, located in the southwestern part of the Houston�The Woodlands�Sugar Land metropolitan area. Located about 19 miles (31 km) southwest of downtown Houston, Sugar Land is a populous suburban municipality centered around the junction of Texas State Highway 6 and U.S. Route 59.

