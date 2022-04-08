ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Hogan threatens to 'open palm slap' Australian actor Shane Jacobson Will Smith-style - ahead of his return Down Under for a comedy roast event

By Abi Moustafa
 3 days ago

Legendary Australian actor Paul Hogan is known for his larrikin sense of humour.

And on Friday, ahead of the The Roast of Paul Hogan at The Palms, which celebrate the 82-year-old's career in film with some good old-fashioned insults, the Crocodile Dundee star made a comical threat.

Paul says nothing is off limits when it comes to the event on Wednesday, which will be hosted by popular comedy character Kenny, played by Shane Jacobson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wlz1W_0f3aTN1G00
Slapping about: Legendary Australian actor Paul Hogan (left) threatened fellow Australian actor Shane Jacobson (right) with a Will Smith-style slap threat ahead of his live comedy roast

'The first thing I do when I step off the plane is an open palm slap across the face to Shane because I know all the things he’s going to have a crack at me for,' he told The Herald Sun on Friday.

He did however say that his event at Melbourne's Crown Casino will have 'no malice and [is] not grubby', in comparison to the Academy Awards theatrics last month.

The Crocodile Dundee star's comments come after American actor Will Smith, 53, shocked the world when he struck Oscars presenter Chris Rock in a stunning meltdown on stage during this year's ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTmJG_0f3aTN1G00
He stormed the stage after the comedian cracked a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzcut.

The 50-year-old actress is currently battling autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

He compared the actress' appearance to that of Demi Moore in the film G.I. Jane, where she rocked a closely shaved head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fa3n9_0f3aTN1G00
That slap: American actor Will Smith (right) shocked the world when he struck Oscars presenter Chris Rock (left) in a stunning meltdown on stage during this year's ceremony

Jada, who has battled with alopecia, rolled her eyes at the joke.

A moment later the King Richard actor walked onstage and hit Rock across the face.

On Friday, Smith announced that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, following the backlash he received after the incident.

Meanwhile the Academy is set to continue moving forward with their disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violating their Standards of Conduct, with the next board meeting scheduled on April 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pReUa_0f3aTN1G00
 Dramatic: On Friday, Smith announced that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, following the backlash he received after the incident

CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
