ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Newest and Coolest Beauty Tools

ABC Action News
 1 day ago

Whether its science-driven (Time Magazine Award Winning) ingredients or an applicator that’s a...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How to look 'awake' in SECONDS: This 'miracle' lightweight concealer erases under eye bags and dark circles in the blink of an eye

An iconic beauty brand has released its highly anticipated long-wear concealer to banish dark undereye circles and fine lines for a full 24 hours. KVD Beauty released the Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm with immediate success, so it has now turned the transformational formula into a full coverage concealer. This...
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

The Best New Makeup Product Launches of March 2022

Stepping into spring, our favorite beauty brands are launching a slew of exciting new products, with several noteworthy makeup innovations being unveiled in March. MAC Cosmetics revealed its TikTok-famous MACStack Mascara, which was in development for over two years. The mascara, which comes in a Mega and Micro option, allows users to stack layers of the product without clumping to create volume and length. Byredo also hit the market with its Astronomical Mascara. In terms of eyeliners, emerging beauty company Espressoh dropped its new liquid liner, signaling that the eyes are going to be the focus of spring beauty.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in March 2022

Click here to read the full article. Several heritage and indie beauty brands are releasing new products in March 2022 across skin care, hair care and makeup. The month is seeing a lengthy list of new skin care launches from brands such as Chanel, Boscia, Shiseido, Tatcha, Dr. Jart+ and others with innovative products that protect and hydrate the skin. Tan Luxe, for one, is debuting a category expansion into facial skin care with The Crème, a moisturizer that’s said to create a gradual sun-kissed glow over time.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All TimePhotos of...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Eyeliner#Ayurveda#Cryo#Newest
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC Action News

New Beauty Must-Haves Launching This Spring

Olay Body and Secret Deodorant have launched new collections this spring that have caught the eye of trendsetter, former editor-at-large for SHAPE and smarter living expert Bahar Takhtehchian. These products are bound be spring beauty must-haves and will empower you to feel your best at every moment. Just like the...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
latest-hairstyles.com

21 Coolest Ways to Get an Angled Bob with Layers

An angled bob with layers is a short haircut that promises texture and fullness to tresses. The length varies from ear to neck, depending on what will flatter your face shape and features. If you’re up for a fresh chop, here are tips and tricks from a pro hair artist!
HAIR CARE
ABC Action News

Best Skin Care Tools on the Market!

As technology transforms the way we live, it’s also transforming our complexions. Beauty expert, Michelle Phillips, joins us to share one of the best skin care tools on the market to help us look younger…no trip to the spa required!. Featured Products. BEAR and BEAR MINI by FOREO...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

The Biggest Makeup Brand Of Our Teens Is Back – But Have We Outgrown It?

The year is 2003. I'm strutting to my local Boots in low-rise jeans adorned with butterflies, a satin tank top and patent white pumps. I'm allowed to spend my £5 pocket money (earned through household chores) on my first ever makeup products. It's a no-brainer: I head straight to 17. Cosmetics.
MAKEUP
E! News

Sephora Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Clinique & LashFood Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. It's a great time...
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

17 Rare Deals to Shop Now at Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul Event

Traditionally, April brings showers; however, this year, it’s raining marked-down beauty products. From now through April 16, you can take advantage of up to 50 percent off on coveted, trending beauty items (and even full brand collection savings!) during the Ulta Spring Haul Event. Whether you're looking to restock a favorite serum, moisturizer, deep conditioner, lipstick, or professional-level tool, there are plenty of great deals available to help put your hard-earned cash to good use.
MAKEUP
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The Magical Barn is Likely the Coolest Airbnb in Ohio

You've never seen anything like this place. These photos are both crazy and amazing. Less than 40 minutes West of Cleveland in a small town called Amherst, you'll find the craziest Airbnb in Ohio. Whether you're a musician, hippie, or just lover of music, this place is well worth $202 a night. Sure, Magical Barn, Bock's Jukepoint has some of your typical Airbnb amenities like a kitchen, wifi, free parking, TV, private patio or balcony, and Children’s books and toys. But it's all of the other stuff that this place has that few other Airbnbs have. For example, a stage for live music, a huge party area for a live band audience, an outdoor bathing area, and the craziest hippie decor you've ever seen in your life. Good thing pictures are worth a thousand words because properly describing this place is impossible. Side note: Stefan & Stacey and friends built this amazing place out of mostly recycled materials.
AMHERST, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy