Accidents

Dramatic moment plane splits in two on runway after crash landing at Costa Rica airport

By Olivia Burke
 3 days ago

THIS is the dramatic moment a cargo plane split in two on a runway after crash landing at an airport in Costa Rica.

The Boeing 757-200 was forced to make an emergency diversion after a hydraulic system failure as it flew to Guatemala on Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCbZx_0f3aSN7t00
The Boeing 757-200 skidded down the runway after making an emergency landing Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aSN7_0f3aSN7t00
The aircraft split in two after its dramatic descent into Juan Santamaria International Airport

The aircraft, operated by Deutsche Post AG, requested an emergency landing at Juan Santamaria International Airport shortly after takeoff.

After a turbulent touchdown, the DHL plane skidded off the runway - causing it to split in two.

Extraordinary footage shows the aftermath of the 10am crash, as firefighters rushed to douse the wreckage with foam.

The tail of the plane is noticeably detached from the Boeing 757-200 as it sprawls across a grassy field next to the runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzLUn_0f3aSN7t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vcXj_0f3aSN7t00

A wing was also broken during the dramatic descent into Costa Rica.

DHL said the crew was unharmed, but one staff member was undergoing a medical evaluation as a precaution.

The incident caused travel chaos at the busy airport, with some 8,500 passengers and 57 commercial and cargo flights affected.

It was forced to close for several hours due to the debris on the runway, before it reopened at 3:30 p.m local time.

Airport operator Aeris originally estimated the airport would remain closed until 6 p.m local time.

The extended closure would have impacted three cargo flights and 32 commercial flights to and from the United States, Central America, Mexico, Canada and Europe.

The Boeing 757-200 was bound for Guatemala when it apparently had a failure in the hydraulic system, according to Luis Miranda Munoz, the deputy director of Costa Rica's civil aviation authority.

Héctor Chaves, director of the Costa Rica Fire Department, said: "Units mobilised to remove the pilot and co-pilot.

"Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system."

A Boeing Co spokeswoman said it would defer questions to investigating authorities.

DHL and airport officials said they were working together to move the aircraft, although it is not affecting operations.

The haulage company added: "DHL's incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened."

In November last year, a Boeing 757-200 owned by the Trump Organisation was forced to divert due to an "emergency".

The aircraft was reportedly on its way to Lake Charles, Los Angeles, for repairs when it had to make the unexpected detour.

It stopped in Nashville, with the winding descent track suggesting that the pitstop was not planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uoS9_0f3aSN7t00
Firefighters rushed to the scene to douse the wreckage in foam Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XB9Od_0f3aSN7t00
The plane eventually ground to a halt on a grassy field next to the runway Credit: Reuters

