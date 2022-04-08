ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

Odle Media Group Acquires KFMO B104

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Park Hills, MO) Radio stations KFMO and B104 are now officially part of the Odle Media Group which was formed along with C. Odle Enterprises by the husband and...

www.kfmo.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

TOWNSQUARE ACQUIRING LOCAL MEDIA ASSETS FROM CHERRY CREEK

Furthers Goal of Being the #1 Digital First Local Media Company in Markets Outside of the Top 50 in the United States. PURCHASE, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today that it has executed definitive documentation to acquire Cherry Creek Broadcasting LLC ("Cherry Creek") for $18.75 million. Simultaneously, and due to FCC ownership limitations, Townsquare will divest six radio stations in Missoula, MT, to Anderson Broadcasting, Legacy Broadcasting (a non-profit organization), and Missoula Community Radio (also a non-profit organization), and place two radio stations in Tri-Cities, WA in a divestiture trust. Pro forma for the acquisition and divestitures (collectively known as the "Transaction"), Townsquare will add assets including 35 local radio stations in nine markets, increasing its portfolio of market leading local radio stations to 356 in 74 markets. This Transaction solidifies Townsquare's position as the the only local media and digital marketing solutions company of scale focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, a vital differentiator for our Company.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Avon Group acquires Telford-based manufacturer Acousta Products

Engineering and manufacturing business Avon Group has completed another key acquisition with the purchase of Telford-based Acousta Products. Acousta Products is a manufacturer of acoustic foam and rubber products for a wide variety of industrial customers in the automotive, medical, air conditioning and packaging sectors. Founded over 25 years ago,...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Private Advisor Group Acquires Investors Financial Group

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced that it has acquired registered investment advisor (RIA) firm, Investors Financial Group (IFG). Servicing over $1.86 billion in advisory assets under management as of December 31, 2021, IFG will transition its RIA management to Private Advisor Group, a change aimed to fuel growth and scale for both firms.
BUSINESS

