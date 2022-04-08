ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Affordability Crisis Declared In Miami-Dade

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Daniella Levine Cava declares an affordability crisis in Miami-Dade. She says it's not acceptable, that's why she's launching the...

wiod.iheart.com

Comments / 2

Lisa Francois
1d ago

Rent is ridiculous in Miami. Miami forgot the people that were born and thrived there. Miami is worried about the next dollar and it will always be that way.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Housing Help On The Horizon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an ordinance into law Thursday that will buy renters time when they are facing eviction or a major rent increase. The Fair Notice Ordinance requires landlords to give renters at least 60-days notice when rent is going up by more than 5%. It also forces landlords to give renters 60-days notice when they are issuing an eviction. The ordinance will take effect March 25. Nadirah Sabir, who was there for the signing, says she recently faced eviction and is now dealing with a rent increase at her modest North Miami Beach apartment. “if I didn’t have great friends and family I may not be here,” she said. Miami-Dade County commissioners will start delving into another ordinance called the Tenant Bill Of Rights in April. That ordinance would create a housing advocacy office, help with legal fees and put a cap on application fees which landlords charge when they are offering a unit for rent. “We don’t want application fees to be a profit center for greedy landlords,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade County Takes Action to Help Renters

The lack of affordable housing in South Florida is a genuine crisis. There’s no easy way to fix it, but Miami-Dade County commissioners took some action Tuesday as demonstrators rallied outside the county administration building. They unanimously passed an ordinance requiring landlords to give tenants 60 days' notice if...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy