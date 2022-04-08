Watch Ferran Torres score stunning goal as Xavi brings back tiki-taka to Barcelona in draw against Eintracht Frankfurt

FERRAN TORRES harked back to Barcelona's past with a stunning goal that rekindled memories of his side's glorious tiki-taka days.

Barca faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday at the Deutsche Bank Park where they drew 1-1 with the Bundesliga side.

Ansgar Knauff opened the scoring for Oliver Glasner's side on 48 minutes but Xavi's revived team hit back less than 20 minutes later.

And it was a thing of beauty.

Ousmane Dembele found Frenkie de Jong at the edge of the box and the star midfielder immediately flicked the ball to Torres inside the area.

The former Manchester City star passed back to De Jong on his right and the Netherlands international quickly switched it back to the Spaniard.

The striker then poked a shot into the back of Kevin Trapp's net to complete the stunning move.

As well is getting them on level terms ahead of next week's second leg at the Nou Camp, the goal also brought back memories of Barcelona's legendary tiki-taka style under Pep Guardiola.

Those pass-mad tactics captured the imagination of fans around the world as they watched Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and current manager Xavi moving the ball around with incredible speed and precision while their opponents could only watch on helplessly.

The Catalan giants started the campaign on the wrong foot after losing Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and then struggled in LaLiga as well as the Champions League.

But Xavi returned to replace Ronald Koeman in the dugout and has managed to turn things around with some significant signings, such as ex-Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Torres.

Barcelona pose as favourites ahead of the second-leg with Eintracht at the Nou Camp.

At the same time, Barcelona are also second in LaLiga and are targeting Champions League qualification for next season.

