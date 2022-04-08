ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iranian Hulk breaks silence on collapse of Martyn Ford fight and claims World’s Scariest Man ‘fled to Dubai’

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE Iranian Hulk has broken his silence on the collapse of his fight with the "World's Scariest Man" Martyn Ford and claimed the 39-year-old "fled to Dubai."

Movie star Ford was set to box the weightlifter, real name Sajad Gharibi, on April 30 at the O2 Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sv8aq_0f3aPd5c00
Gharibi claims Ford 'fled' after he tried to confront him in Dubai Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjTA6_0f3aPd5c00
The Iranian Hulk has labelled Ford a 'cowardly coward' Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nptt_0f3aPd5c00
Ford confirmed the fight was not going ahead on Monday Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V31De_0f3aPd5c00
The movie star said the fight 'is going to be postponed' Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhNVf_0f3aPd5c00
Ford pushed his rival to the floor in Dubai last month

But on Monday, it was announced that the headline bout was OFF.

Ford confirmed: "This is a statement I didn't want to have to release but unfortunately April 30, my fight is going to be postponed.

"The event is still on, it's just my fight. The event will still go ahead and there are some great people and fights on.

"Unfortunately mine won't be one of them, for reasons out of my control. It doesn't take a genius to figure them all out.

"I don't want to go down the route of talking about it; too much time and energy has been wasted.

"I'm still training hard, there will be a debut, there will be a fight, I'm just not 100 per cent sure who, when or why, but it will happen."

Many have been left questioning which monster pulled out of the fight and WHY.

Speaking to Muscle and Health, Gharibi has now called Ford a "coward" for backing down from a face-to-face meet in Dubai ahead of the boxing match between Thor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall.

Gharibi also insists he'll head to London in search of more answers from his 6ft9 rival.

The 29-year-old said: "Martyn is a fugitive.

"He ran away to avoid meeting me and refused to face me on the sidelines of the boxing match in Dubai between Thor and Hall.

"I went to the hotel where he was staying, but he hid behind his bodyguards then fled Dubai the next day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t2ep_0f3aPd5c00
How the two stars look against each other

"I just wanted to see him alone to respond to his cowardice. Martyn is scared.

"I will come to London, and this will not go unanswered. Martyn Ford a cowardly coward.

"I’m actually ashamed to be considered his rival because he is more of a virtual clown than a fighter. He’s just looking for followers and views, not a fight."

When the pair locked horns last month in Dubai, Ford shoved Gharibi to the floor.

Gharibi also went on to suggest rival Ford cancelled the fight, an issue he will pursue legally if necessary.

He continued: “Sooner or later, I will discipline him.

"The contract we have for the match did not allow any of the fighters to cancel the fight, and my manager, Mostafa Hashemzehi, will pursue this issue legally."

Despite Ford and Gharibi's clash being off, fans can still catch a glimpse of Manchester United legend Patrice Evra inside the squared circle.

Evra, 39, is set to take on American YouTuber Adam Saleh.

The US Sun

Charles Leclerc has aced start of 2022 F1 season, he has the talent, mindset and now Ferrari car to be a world champion

ALL aboard the Charles Leclerc hype train. The Ferrari star, 24, has aced the start to this new Formula One era with two victories in the opening three races. The latest on Sunday came in emphatic style in Melbourne, where Leclerc was on pole, took the win, led for every lap — and set the fastest lap to earn a championship bonus point.
MOTORSPORTS
