Help! How Do I Shut Down The Idea That My Pool Is The Neighborhood Community Pool? Last year we got a new pool and we invited a lot of the neighbors over. The kids invited their friends and we invited many neighbors as well. WELL, it got out of hand and our pool literally became the 'community pool' I don't mind it every now and then but it got out of hand. Any suggestions on how to shut that down this summer?

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO