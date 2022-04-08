Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan Workshop

The Georgetown City Council approved an updated hazard mitigation plan at its Feb. 8. workshop. The plan, which is updated every five years, aims to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from known hazards, such as droughts, floods, tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters, according to a release.
The city of Bakersfield's Development Services, which is working on the General Plan Update, will hold two public feedback workshops this week. The General Plan is the overall blueprint for community growth, housing, transportation and quality of life, according to a city memo. The workshops will be held from 4...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Funding for mid and long-term responses to severe flooding in Whatcom County was squeezed into the budget passed in Olympia during this legislative session. State Representative Sharon Shewmake says it includes millions to elevate a frequently flooded part of Slater Road, repair Nooksack District Schools,...
HURON TWP. — Erie MetroParks officials recently provided an update on their new $3 million building located within Osborn MetroPark, the park district’s headquarters. Amy Bowman-Moore, the district’s executive director, indicated she wants to break ground on the project this fall with a grand opening date set for sometime in 2023.
The Zionsville Board of Park and Recreation and Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. have launched a website to share the progress and plans of the future Carpenter Nature Preserve and gather public input. The website has maps, graphics, text and questions that describe the project’s background, future plans and next...
