By Michael Malaszczyk: Do you remember when Gennady Golovkin was taking the sport of boxing by storm?. The year was 2015. The Mayweather-Pacquiao “Fight of the Century” came and went, and disappointed many. Both Mayweather and Pacquiao were looking to retire, and with their retirement came the vacancy of the throne of “Pound for Pound king,” a throne Pacquiao and Mayweather had sort of shared for many years prior to their showdown.

