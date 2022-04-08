ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen cancels engagement on the eve of the anniversary of Prince Philip’s death

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJ6V3_0f3aM2Jn00

The Queen has cancelled an engagement on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Her Majesty has asked Prince Charles and Camilla to represent her at the annual Maundy Thursday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor next week.

The service is scheduled to be held next Thursday, 14 April.

The Maundy service is held to remember the Last Supper, where Jesus broke bread and drank wine with his disciples. It is held on the Thursday before Good Friday each year.

The annual event is an important fixture in the royal calendar and will see Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts for the first time.

It is understood that the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, was unable to commit to the event, and was keen for the arrangements to be confirmed prior to the order of service being printed, to avoid any misunderstanding or the day being overshadowed.

The Queen has been undertaking mostly virtual engagements after testing positive for Covid in February.

Tomorrow marks one year since Prince Philip’s death. He died aged 99 on 9 April 2021.

Earlier today it was reported that the Queen would mark the first anniversary of Philip’s death “privately”.

On 29 March, the royal family attended a service of thanksgiving for Philip at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen arrived at the service with Prince Andrew, who escorted Her Majesty down the aisle of the abbey to her seat.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Beatrice's daring accessory at Prince Philip's service broke royal tradition

Princess Beatrice looked regal and radiant to attend her grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday - but her daring accessory actually broke royal tradition. Beatrice looked as stylish as ever to arrive at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recycling her glamorous fitted 'Beatrice' coat dress...
WORLD
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
People

Prince Charles and Camilla Impress Locals with Their Irish Dancing Skills: Watch!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a jiggy good time on the fourth day of their multi-day tour around the Republic of Ireland this week!. On Friday, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess, 74, visited the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, for a celebration of Irish art and culture, including a rather lively bit of dancing with local performers.
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Warned By Queen Elizabeth Amid Prince Charles' Plan To Change The Monarchy? Royal Couple Is Doing This After 2 Years

Queen Elizabeth reportedly told Prince William to stop doing this. Prince William is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Not only because he is the first son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana but also because he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#St George#British Royal Family#Uk#Covid
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife The Main Culprit Behind Kate Middleton And Prince William's Struggles During Caribbean Tour? Sussex Couple Reportedly 'Failed' Unlike The Cambridges

Dan Wootton lambasted Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton and Prince William faced criticisms. Meghan Markle has been trying to keep details of her personal life in the U.S. as private as possible recently. Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that the former Suits actress and Prince Harry decided to depart from royal life amid the endless attacks of the British media and due to their desire to become financially independent from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heartbreak: Sussex Pair Has 'Noisy' And 'Attention-Seeking' Work Ethic? Royal Couple Reportedly Not Joining Queen Elizabeth On Prince Philip's Memorial Service

A royal expert lambasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "virtue signalling" with their work. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been distant from the other members of the royal family since they announced their decision to step back from their senior royal roles in January 2020. Reports have it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been peacefully and happily living with the former Suits star’s mom, Doria Ragland, in their Montecito home in California.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Charlotte does this one thing that drives Kate mad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George 8, Princess Charlotte 6 and Prince Louis 3. Out of the three, it is Princess Charlotte that resembles Kate the most both physically and in her character. Like mother like daughter. It is very common that children take after...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Prince Harry About Prince Philip’s Memorial: ‘He Should Be Supporting’ The Queen

Prince Harry appears to have ruffled more than just a few feathers with his decision to skip the Service of Thanksgiving in London this week that honored his late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex, 37, did not attend the event on March 29, and as Fox News reports, his absence allegedly disappointed the British royal family and fans online.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy