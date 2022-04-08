ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

PICTURED: California mom, 26, arrested after 'drowning her five-month-old and two-year-old sons in the bathtub'

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A married mother-of-two from California has been arrested for allegedly drowning her sons - a baby and a toddler - in the bathtub while her husband was at work.

Courtney Williams, 26, was arrested at her home in the Sacramento suburb of Linda on Thursday after the children’s father called 911 at around 11:45am, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The man returned home from work for lunch when his wife 'allegedly told him that she had hurt the children,' the department said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cwTg_0f3aLmbd00
Courtney Williams, 26, has been charged with murder for allegedly drowning her sons, five-month-old Holden and two-and-a-half-year-old Ronin, in a bathtub full of water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzVk4_0f3aLmbd00
The tragic incident took place on Thursday at the family's home in Linda, California (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bthn_0f3aLmbd00
Deputies were called to the residence on Thursday, after Williams' husband came home for lunch and was allegedly told by his wife that she had hurt their children 

He found the bodies of the boys - five-month-old Holden and two-and-a-half-year-old Ronin - in a bathtub full of water, authorities said.

Despite efforts to revive them, the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies who responded to the family's ranch-style home in the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue arrested the mother, seen on cellphone video recorded by a neighbor being handcuffed while dressed in pink sweatpants and no shoes.

Neighbors who witnessed the arrest described Williams as having 'no expression whatsoever' on her face, and no tears, reported ABC10.

'At this time, detectives believe the apparent drowning of the boys was intentional,' the statement said, although it didn’t mention a possible motive.

Williams was booked into the Yuba County jail on a charge of murder and was ordered held on $1million bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYADw_0f3aLmbd00
Both the infant and the toddler were pronounced dead on the scene in the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue 

'The tragic loss of 5-month-old Holden and his 2 1/2-year-old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community,' Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in the statement. 'There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time.'

Neighbor Heather Ronson was inconsolable while talking to the station KCRA about Ronin, whom she said she often saw riding his bike in the neighborhood, or playing with her own children.

'[He's] just a sweet little boy, and the fact that I’m never going to him again is heartbreaking,' she said through sobs.

