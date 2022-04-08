ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Spurs flop Tanguy Ndombele facing uncertain future as Lyon 'set to REFUSE to stump up £54million' to resign the Frenchman from Tottenham when his loan expires in the summer

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly set to return to Tottenham in the summer after his loan spell at Lyon as the French club are not willing to cough up £54million to sign him permanently.

Ndombele rejoined Lyon - who he left for Spurs in 2019 - on loan in the January transfer window and scored the equaliser in his team's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

Lyon have the option to resign the Frenchman permanently after his loan expires at the end of the season for roughly the same fee as they got for him three years ago but the club are not expected to exercise it, according to the Evening Standard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QotUU_0f3aLWQt00
Tanguy Ndombele scored in Lyon's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkmDB_0f3aLWQt00
The Frenchman rejoined Lyon on loan until the end of the season after struggling at Tottenham

Ndombele's future hangs in the balance as he is unlikely to be deemed part of Spurs head coach Antonio Conte's plans when he returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League side will be hoping Ndombele, who signed for a club record fee of £53.8million, continues to impress for Lyon to attract potential suitors in the summer.

The 25-year-old arrived in England with a considerable reputation but has struggled to find the form which led to Spurs breaking their transfer record to land his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrOM5_0f3aLWQt00
Ndombele is not expected to be in Antonio Conte's plans when he returns to Spurs

Ndombele scored three goals in 19 appearances for Tottenham this season before being shipped back to Lyon on loan until the end of the current campaign.

His equaliser at the London Stadium last night was his first since rejoining Lyon but he has been praised for his performances in France in recent weeks.

Ndombele claimed earlier this year that he needed to leave Tottenham in January as he struggled to cope with the manager turnover at the club.

During his time at Tottenham, Ndombele has worked under Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

'I had five different managers at Tottenham. I needed something else,' he told Get French Football News.

Comments / 0

