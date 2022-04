Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Jensen age 75 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Born in Lansing, Illinois to the late Norman and Sylvia Jensen. In addition to his parents Jerry is preceded in death by daughter – Jennifer Leslie Jensen; son – James Benjamin Jensen; sister – Roberta Sue; and brother – Thomas Jensen.

