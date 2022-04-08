Schedule update, first pitch time change for Tennessee-Missouri baseball series

No. 1 Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC) will host Missouri (18-8, 3-6 SEC) Friday-Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First pitch for Friday’s game No. 1 is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Game No. 2 on Saturday will start at 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).

Sunday’s game No. 3 was slated to begin at 1 p.m. EDT. Tennessee announced Sunday’s first pitch is now 12:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the series finale.

“First pitch for this Sunday’s game versus Missouri has been moved up 30 minutes and will now be slated for 12:30 p.m. EDT,” Tennessee announced. “Also, with all the events happening on campus this weekend, plan to arrive to games early and give yourself plenty of time to park.”

Tennessee enters its weekend series with a program record 20-game winning streak. The Vols have not trailed in a game since March 13 in the first inning against Rhode Island.