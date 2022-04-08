Restaurant Week Spotlight

The team behind Southern restaurant Olamie and hospitality group New Waterloo are opening Maie Day, a new steak restaurant, at 1603 S. Congress Ave. on May 1. Maie Day will offer several steak dishes— porterhouses, ribeyes, chicken-fried steaks and butcher’s steaks—along with seafood, salads and desserts. The restaurant will also feature several cocktails with nonalcoholic options available. Maie Day’s operating hours will be 3-10 p.m. with brunch service planned for the future. It will be located inside the South Congress Hotel and will take over the space housing the hotel’s current New American restaurant, Central Standard. Central Standard’s last day was April 2. www.maieday.com.
