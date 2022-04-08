Man stabbed in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man continues to recover in an area hospital after a late-night stabbing in Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) the stabbing happened shortly before midnight Thursday, along the 3200 block of Jefferson.

EPPD officials say 25-year-old Frank Angel was found in the road, suffering from several stab wounds.

Angel told police that he was at Grand View Park and was approached by several people who beat him up.

Officials say Angel was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident.

