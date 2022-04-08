ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Regulators Approve Plans for State’s Largest Renewable Energy Plant

By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio
The Public Service Commission has approved construction of the state’s largest renewable energy plant in Dane County. Utilities, renewable energy advocates and environmental groups say the 465-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center will protect human health and the environment while transitioning away from fossil fuels in the state’s power mix. However, the...

