Cardinals TE Stephen Anderson salary, contract details, salary cap implications

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Arizona Cardinals recently added veteran tight end Stephen Anderson in free agency, inking him to a one-year deal. The 6-3, 230-lb tight end enters his sixth NFL season, having played two seasons for the Houston Texans and three for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He likely will be the Cardinals’ No. 3 tight end on the roster behind Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams.

As such, his contract is not much more than the league minimum.

We now have the details of his deal.

Stephen Anderson contract details

Anderson’s one-year deal is worth a total of just less than $1.19 million.

He gets $20,495 as a signing bonus. He will earn the league’s minimum salary for his experience at $1.035 million and a per-game active roster bonus of up to $132,005, or $7,765 per game he is active.

The deal is structured like a contract for a player expected to be on the roster but isn’t guaranteed to be there.

Salary cap implications

Anderson’s contract qualifies for the veteran benefit, so the Cardinals save a little money on the salary cap. While his contract should count up to almost $1.19 million against the cap, it will actually count a little less than $1.05 million. That is a savings of $140,000 for cap purposes, which is one way teams are given incentive for employing vested veteran players.

#Texans#Salary Cap#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Chargers
