Inside Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd’s 5th birthday celebration for daughter Ryder with manicures, bowling & big balloons

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
CHEYENNE Floyd has treated her daughter Ryder to a lavish day out to celebrate her fifth birthday.

The Teen Mom OG star, 29, started her eldest child's special day with balloons and a manicure, before throwing a bowling party for her.

Cheyenne Floyd treated her daughter Ryder to a lavish day out to celebrate her fifth birthday Credit: Instagram / @cheynotshy
Her baby daddy Cory Wharton took her to the salon for a manicure and pedicure Credit: Instagram
Cheyenne decorated the entrance to her home with a huge garland of gold, pink and polka dot balloons Credit: Instagram/cheynotshy

Cheyenne decorated the entrance to her home with a huge garland of gold, pink and polka dot balloons with the number five attached to it.

Her ex and Ryder's father Cory Wharton, 31, then took the tot to a salon to get a manicure and pedicure.

The MTV star shared a cute video of Ryder looking ecstatic as she showed off her nails, before pulling funny faces at the camera.

Cheyenne and Cory ended the day with a party at a bowling alley for their daughter, attended by Cheyenne fiance and baby daddy Zach Davis and all of their family and friends.

The reality star filmed the bowling lanes before panning over to Ryder, who clutched a gold trophy and tucked into snacks.

Cheyenne shared a lengthy and emotional post on Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter.

Sharing photos of her child posing in a princess-themed shoot, she penned: "My baby girl is five today!

"I woke up with so much gratitude and emotion thinking about everything we have gone through together, and how blessed we are.

"When Ryder came into the world, my life was forever changed, and I owe so much to her. Ryder made me a stronger, smarter, and better version of myself.

"She made me understand patience, self-confidence, self-worth, and love. I fight harder because of her. I love harder because of her.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

"Ryder is silly, sassy, wise beyond her years, and she is the sweetest little girl. She loves so hard. She is protective and her family means everything to her."

Cheyenne - who shares baby son Ace with Zach - went on: "She is the best big sister to her siblings and the best big cousin.

SWEET TRIBUTES

"I do believe she picked us to be her family and I am forever grateful. She will always be my Ryd or die. Happy Birthday Rydie!!"

Cory added on his own page: "Happy birthday to my big girl!!! RYDER K Wharton, I love you so much. I’m not gonna get all emotional on this post but stop growing up !!!

"I can’t believe you’re already five, we’ve been doing this thing for five years together!! You teach me something new every day and continue to have that bubbly, bright, fun, silly, sassy, spirit that you have. Continue to be the big sister that you are love you girl !!! Happy birthday!!!"

SAVE THE DATE

Meanwhile, earlier this week Cheyenne revealed her stunning save-the-date invitations for her fairytale wedding to Zach.

The Teen Mom star got engaged to Zach, 31, back in April 2021.

In their invitations, the couple posed for an intimate black and white photo.

The engaged couple donned serious expressions in the black-and-white photo, while they both looked off to the side of the camera.

White font read “Save the date” and revealed the wedding will take place in Pasadena, California on September 29, 2022.

Zach proposed to Cheyenne just weeks before they welcomed their son Ace.

The pair got engaged during their son's baby shower as they were surrounded by family and friends.

Just weeks later, Cheyenne became a mother of two when she welcomed their son Ace on May 27.

The TV personality revealed she had given birth in an Instagram post, captioned: "05.27.2021. 7 lbs 2 oz. Welcome to the world Ace Terrel Davis."

They went bowling in the evening Credit: Instagram
Cheyenne's fiance Zach attended the party along with the tot's family and friends Credit: Instagram

ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

