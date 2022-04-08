UK weather forecast LIVE – Easter Holiday temperature predictions as Met Office reveals whether it will snow over break

WITH the Easter Weekend creeping up on us, we're all wondering if we can go outside and enjoy a sunny outdoor egg hunt with the kids.

Well, unfortunately, the Met Office is predicting that the weekend could be more unsettled than many would have hoped.

The Mirror reported the Met Office as saying: “Throughout the weekend, it is likely to be cold for most places, with with wintry showers, mainly in the north, interspersed with sunny and clear spells, and overnight frosts expected in places.

“Winds will be moderate and locally strong along coastal locations."

The forecaster also expects rain in some northern areas, but the conditions are likely to get better as the month goes on.

Wintry showers expected across the country next week

After a rainy weekend, next week looks to be unsettled.

Central and Southern areas set to experience patches of rain and showers.

Further north next week looks like it will be dry, albeit cold.

The end of the week is likely to be milder.

April ODDS-ON to be wettest on record

This month could go down as the wettest April on record, according to Ladbrokes.

After a miserable start to the month on the weather front, the bookies have slashed odds from 1/2 to just 1/3 on this being the wettest April EVER.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "It's looking increasingly likely this month breaks April rain records with even more wet and gloomy weather on the way."

The weather for Saturday night

Daytime showers will ease and largely clear during the evening to reveal late sunny spells.

Overnight will then be mainly dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog will form.

There will also be a few wintry showers across northern Scotland. Thick cloud will build into the west by dawn.

Tomorrow's weather

Any early mist will clear. It will then be a generally fine day as it will be largely dry with a mixture of spells of spring sunshine and some patchy cloud cover.

There is a chance of showers developing which will be most frequent and wintry across northern Scotland. Breezy in the north-east

Long range forecast for 23 April - 7 May

According to the Met Office, the period between the 23 April and the 7 May may see longer spells of dry weather.

The forecaster has predicted that: "towards the end of April high pressure is likely to become dominant, with longer spells of dry and settled weather possible, especially in the south.

"Temperatures are anticipated to stay above average during this period."

Weather outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

A frosty start Sunday, then dry with plenty of sunshine for most. Cloud and rain spreading from the west later Sunday, continuing at times Monday and Tuesday.

Mild and breezy.

This evening and tonight's weather

According to The Met Office, showers will be dying out for most though persisting around coasts exposed to the northerly winds.

Some late showers in the southeast before clearing into the channel. Staying breezy, particularly in the northeast, but chilly with a widespread but mostly slight frost.

Met Office's long range forecast

According to The Met Office, the current long range weather forecast, covering Monday 11 April until Wednesday 20 April, reads: “To begin the period, showery conditions with occasional sunny spells are likely across most of the country, with the heaviest and most frequent showers likely in the west, where they may merge into longer spells of rain.

“Strong winds expected, especially in the south-east and far north. Moving further into April, unsettled conditions are expected to continue, particularly in the south and west. Spells of rain and strong winds are expected for most areas, with occasional dry interludes. Temperatures expected to be above average.

“The heaviest rain and strongest winds likely over western hills, where some snow is possible. From mid-April, more settled conditions are expected with longer spells of dry and fine weather. However, changeable intervals are possible. Above average temperatures should persist, however overnight frosts may occur.”

Easter weekend weather

Sadiq Khan labels Extinction Rebellion protests ‘counterproductive’

Sadiq Khan accused Extinction Rebellion of being ‘counterproductive’ following Friday’s morning protest.

Traffic came to a halt on Tower Bridge for four hours on Friday as Extinction Rebellion activists blocked the road in both directions.

They also revealed a banner demanding an end to fossil fuels.

The Evening Standard reports that the Mayor of London said the environmental group’s actions could ‘discourage’ others from battling climate change.

He added: ‘I’m concerned that some of the tactics being used are counterproductive.’

As we reported earlier, Extinction Rebellion are planning a protest in London tomorrow.

For protesters attending in the city, the Met Office has said the area will be 'dry with lighter winds and some sunshine'.

Bookies predict coldest April ever

The odds are on at bookmaker Coral, which has a 1-2 bet this April will be the coldest on record in the UK.

The company go 2-1 on snow to fall anywhere in Britain on Easter Sunday.

Travel warnings have been issued due to the low temperatures.

“We have a brief warm spell in March, but it has not led to a sunny spring and we now make this April firmly odds on to enter the record books as the coldest fourth month of the year ever recorded in the UK,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

He added: “It is a 2-1 chance for snow to fall anywhere in the UK on Easter Sunday, meaning there is a strong chance of a White Easter this year.”

Extinction Rebellion protest hitting Hyde Park tomorrow

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion are protesting in Hyde Park, London, tomorrow at 10am.

Over 1,000 people have listed themselves as attending the event on the group’s Facebook page, with protests set to continue for the first three weekends following the 17th.

Their website states: “In April, we call on everyone to take action and demand an end to the fossil economy, for the UK government to immediately stop the harm that is happening right now and end fossil fuel investments.”

The protest in Hyde Park will follow Friday’s events, which saw Extinction Rebellion activists cause the closure of Tower Bridge, London, to demand change.

Met Office says mixed bag for this afternoon's weather

The Met Office says this afternoon's weather will depend largely on where you live, with a mix of showers and sunshine across the UK

It tweeted: "Friday afternoon is one of sunshine and showers for many

"These showers bringing a mix of hail, rain, sleet, as well as some hill snow mainly in the north.

"Cloudier skies in the far south gradually clearing."

Expect a sunny Sunday, Met Office suggests

A sunny Sunday is on the way for many Brits, according to the Met Office.

However, expect a cold start to the day with mostly dry conditions.

The weather is set to get milder as the day progresses, but it should change in the evening.

Cloud and rain is expected to move in from the west overnight.

The Met Office expects the rain to downpour into Monday.

Met Office warns Britain is set for windy and rainy weather from Tuesday

Britain’s doomy weather forecasts are set to continue as the Met Office warns of further outbreaks of rain and drizzle in many areas.

Western areas are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rain at times, but temperatures are generally set to remain warm.

As April continues, unsettled conditions are expected to continue, particularly in the south and the west.

Strong winds and spells of rain are expected for most areas and temperatures are expected to be above average.

More settled conditions are expected from mid-April, with longer spells of dry and fine weather.

In pictures: Woman drenched by torrential downpours in Blackpool

Heavy rain is expected to lash Britain this weekend

More rainfall is expected to start up again tomorrow morning, with strong winds reducing to a breeze.

The weather may drop even colder tomorrow with lows of 12 degrees Celsius.

In pictures: Huge tree falls and destroys two cars trapping passengers inside

Two cars have been destroyed as a tree fell into the middle of a major road in Lancashire.

The giant tree has collapsed onto the carriageway of a major road in South Ribble, damaging two cars underneath containing three passengers in total.

Two terrified passengers were trapped inside one vehicle and were rescued by the fire service who arrived promptly to free them. The passengers had to be cut out of the vehicle.

A woman driving in the other car suffered a minor head injury.

The A49 Wigan Road has now been closed between Shady Land to the junction of the A6, Lostock Land.

Highway officers were spotted, as well as people with chainsaws to clear the fallen tree.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen and traffic will be diverted with motorists urged to use Lydiate Lane to access the A6.

Here's a short but sweet summary of tonight's weather.

The Met Office sad: "Showers becoming confined to northern and western coasts, mainly across northern Scotland where some snow will settle on high ground.

"Clear skies inland allowing a widespread frost to develop."

Weather forecast from the April 9 to the middle of the month

We can expect to see some April showers as the westerly flow looks to continue through towards the middle of the month, with low pressure being the most likely dominating force for the weather.

Weather fronts will roll in from the Atlantic, bringing patchy rain and the temperature will remain very similar to the first week of the month – flipping from slightly milder to slightly colder and back.

There doesn’t seem to be much of an indication of high pressure setting in.

So (and we’re afraid to say) don’t expect a return to the hot temperatures like we saw in late March, nor a prolonged dry spell.

April 1/3 to be wettest EVER

This April could go down as the wettest EVER, according to the latest odds from Ladbrokes.

Having been a 1/2 shot last week, the bookies have now cut odds to just 1/3 on this being the wettest April on record, as strong winds and heavy rain continue to batter all four corners of the UK.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "The latest odds suggest this month could well be a record-breaking washout."

Weather outlook for Saturday to Monday

The Met Office has released a short summary of the weather over the weekend and in to early next week.

It reads: “Plenty of sunshine but still cold with a few showers on Saturday.

“Feeling milder from Sunday but with cloud and rain moving in from the west overnight and through Monday.”

Erupting 12,000-mile-deep ‘canyon of fire’ has opened on the Sun

A HUGE arc of electrified gas has burst from the Sun, spewing out solar radiation that’s heading straight for Earth.

The solar filament – a curve of plasma in the star’s atmosphere – is at least 12,400 miles (20,000 km) deep and 10 times as long.

According to SpaceWeather.com, which tracks the Sun’s activity, fragments emerging from the blast site are coming this way.

They’re known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Once they reach Earth, they will trigger what is known as a geomagnetic storm – a largely harmless disturbance of the magnetic field.

At the extreme end of the spectrum, geomagnetic storms can disrupt satellites and even briefly knock out power grids.

Brits battered by gale-force winds this week

This week, Brits in Northern Ireland, North West England and North Wales were hit with intense gales - reaching 70mph.

On Thursday, two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a tree fell on their car during the winds on Wigan Road.

They weren't injured - but a woman in another vehicle suffered a minor head injury, Lancashire Police said.