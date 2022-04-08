"Beatles on the Chippewa" at Corral Bar/Riverside Grill in Durand, WI

Lviv, Ukraine CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general overseeing his war in Ukraine, and his military commanders are signaling a new phase in the war: an all-out effort to take and hold the portions of Ukraine’s Donbas region still under Ukrainian control. Ukrainians seem...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday announced new restrictions on homemade guns known as “ghost guns,” as well as a new nominee to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. Biden announced the finalization of a rule that would require makers of gun kits to include...
Could Marine Le Pen become France's first far-right president?. Polls put the nationalist leader neck and neck with incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron on Monday, a day after the first round of voting in the presidential election, leaving Europe on edge for a result that could send shockwaves across the West.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support. In a statement Saturday evening, Trump said his decision was “all about winning elections” as he formally backed the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”
VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by the Russian military. Nehammer was the first European leader to meet Putin in Moscow since...
CNN — Philadelphia will reinstate its indoor mask mandate as of Monday, April 18, as cases in the city quickly rise, the city’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole announced Monday. Their decision comes after a slew of states and major cities dropped their masking requirements as cases...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers fired Frank Vogel on Monday, choosing their championship-winning head coach to take the first fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. Los Angeles wildly underachieved this season, finishing 33-49 and missing the 10-team Western Conference playoffs in...
Russia’s reported appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to take over operations in Ukraine marks what some military analysts see as an indication that the war could be set to enter a brutal new phase as Moscow readies a major offensive in its neighbor’s east. Dvornikov, who most recently...
(CNN) — Two people were killed and about 10 others injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub early Sunday in what police believe was a targeted attack. A man and a woman were killed after an unknown number of shooters fired between one and two dozen shots in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, police said. As many as 150 people were inside the club when the shooting began, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement.
