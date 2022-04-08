ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia cuts interest rate as ruble settles despite sanctions

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTDDL_0f3a7l7500
Russia-Ukraine-War-Ruble-Bonds FILE - People walk in front of a huge TV screen showing banknotes of Russian ruble in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia said Wednesday, April 6, that it made a debt payment in rubles this week, a move that may not be accepted by Russia’s foreign debtholders and could put the country on a path to a possible historic default. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) (Koji Sasahara)

LONDON — (AP) — Russia's central bank has managed to stabilize key aspects of the economy with severe controls, artificially propping up the ruble to allow it to rebound to levels seen before the invasion of Ukraine even as the West piles on more sanctions.

That became evident as central bank of Russia said Friday that it was lowering its benchmark interest rate and said more rate cuts could be on the way. The decision indicates it thinks strict capital controls and other strict measures are stabilizing Russia's currency and financial system despite severe pressure from U.S. and European sanctions.

The bank lowered its benchmark rate from 20% to 17%, effective Monday. The interest rate cut reflected “the changed balance of risks” among inflation, economic growth and banking system stability, the bank said.

It had raised the rate from 9.5% on Feb. 28, four days after the invasion, as a way to support the ruble’s plunging exchange rate. A currency collapse would worsen already high inflation for Russian shoppers by ballooning the cost of imported goods.

The ruble fell from 79 to the dollar the day before the invasion to as low as 139 to the dollar. But it has since recovered to around 77 rubles to the dollar in very limited trading, bolstered by drastic measures such as forcing companies to exchange 80% of foreign currency for rubles and barring foreign investors from selling out of their ruble holdings.

Russia has pressed buyers of its oil and gas to pay in rubles, without much success, although Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed that he would be willing.

The bank said weekly price data showed “a substantial slowdown in the pace of price increases, partly as a result of the dynamic of the ruble's exchange rate." The official inflation figure for February was 9.2%.

The bank's statement “allows for the possibility for a continuation of rate decreases at coming meetings."

Western sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the economy, cutting major banks off from international transactions, freezing central bank reserves and leading many Western companies to abandon their businesses in Russia.

Since an initial round of sanctions over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, the Kremlin has tried to insulate its economy from financial penalties by encouraging companies to source parts locally and banning food imports from Europe to encourage local production.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruble#Inflation#Central Bank Of Russia#Ap#European#Russian
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia. Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday...
POLITICS
CBS News

Here's how Western sanctions are pummelling Russia's economy

A month into the most severe and coordinated sanctions by Western governments, Russia's economy is showing signs of cracking. With the ruble seesawing in value against the dollar and many educated Russians reportedly fleeing the nation, Russia's economy is facing a contraction unlike any it's ever seen before. "The current crisis will wipe out 15 years of economic development," the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says keeping Russia in check is West's long-term policy

March 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic sanctions against Russia were short-sighted. Putin said Western countries wanted to hit every Russian family with the sanctions, and accused them of engaging in...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy