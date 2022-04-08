Cole Swindell on 2022 CMT Awards Performance

The first performers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards have been announced, and the lineup includes some of the biggest names in country music today. Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban are all among the first round of performers CMT announced in a press release on Tuesday morning (March 22). They will take the stage to perform songs and collaborations during the ceremony, during which CMT will award categories including the evening's most important prize, Video of the Year.
