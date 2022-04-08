ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cole Swindell on 2022 CMT Awards Performance

wbwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Swindell’s new album Stereotype was released today (4/8). It features his current single “Never Say Never” which he will perform on the CMT Awards Monday (8/11). The song is a collaboration with Lainey Wilson and is in...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19. Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’

Taking it WAY back… Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back in 2003, at just 19 years old on the very first season, Miranda Lambert stunned the audience with a performance of an original she co-wrote with her dad. […] The post Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Cat Country 107.3

Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert + More Lead 2022 CMT Music Awards Performers

The first performers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards have been announced, and the lineup includes some of the biggest names in country music today. Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban are all among the first round of performers CMT announced in a press release on Tuesday morning (March 22). They will take the stage to perform songs and collaborations during the ceremony, during which CMT will award categories including the evening's most important prize, Video of the Year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Cmt#Live Television#Radio#Cbs
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: New Category Revealed with Superstar Nominees

CMT revealed an all-new socially-voted CMT Music Awards category – Trending Comeback Song of the Year – on Tuesday that honors iconic stars and their hits that not only stood the test of time but also recently found new popularity. The nominees are:. –Alan Jackson – “Freight Train”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Effingham Radio

Carly Pearce To Host One-Night-Only Concert

Carly Pearce has announced a one-night-only, intimate concert at a club in Nashville. The event, called 29: Written In Stone Live From Music City, will be filmed and released later this year. Carly commented through a press release and said: “I have been lucky enough to connect with fans in...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood: ‘Get Ready For Denim And Rhinestones’

Carrie Underwood was up early this morning to announce the name and date of the release of her upcoming new album, Denim & Rhinestones. Carrie posted on Instagram, along with an image of the album’s cover, “I can’t wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET!”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini Set to Host the 2022 CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards are going to have a little bit of that Marvel magic this year, as Anthony Mackie (Falcon and The Winter Soldier) will be co-hosting this year alongside Country Music superstar Kelsea Ballerini. The CMT Music Awards are country music's only fan-voted award show, and the biggest stars in Country Music will be in the mix. This year will be the first broadcast on the CBS Television Network, though the event will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, and all the fun kicks off Monday, April 11 at 7 PM CST.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kenny Chesney Is Feeling ‘White Hot’ Rehearsing With His Band Ahead of Performance at the CMT Awards

Days before his performance at the 2022 CMT Awards, country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to his Instagram to share snapshots of his rehearsal. “From rehearsals this week,” Kenny Chesney shared in the social media post. “When something’s white hot, it’s undeniable. No Shoes Nation. I can’t wait for you to see where this band is in exactly two weeks at the Raymond James Stadium.. Excited to preview it for the first time anywhere Monday night on the CMT Awards.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy