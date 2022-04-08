Laramie boys find touch in second half of win at South

CHEYENNE – Laramie struggled with the wind and Cheyenne South’s offside trap during the first half of Thursday evening’s match at Bison Stadium.

The Plainsmen solved both during the second half of their 4-0 victory.

“We took the wind in the first half purposely because we thought we could take advantage of it at our back in the second half,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “A lot of our balls in the first half were under-played or were a second late because we were dribbling too much, so we kept getting caught offside. (South) did a really good job anticipating and pulling their line at the right time so we were offside.

“Those were issues, but we also weren’t playing the gaps or hitting the right pace on the ball to get it behind their defense.”

Laramie was called offside eight times on the night, including six in the first half alone.

The Plainsmen scored all of their goals in the match’s final 41 minutes. Senior Cameron Hoberg broke the ice in the 40th when a Gavin Baker pass got him deep in the penalty area and left him one-on-one with South goalkeeper Keegan Potter.

“It felt great to get that goal right before the half,” Hoberg said. “They ran an offside trap and we had something like seven offsides in the first half that kept us from getting any goals. (Baker) played a great ball into space and I was able to get our first goal.”

South spent the week working on an offside trap, and made it a point of emphasis going into Thursday night’s match first-year coach Josh Eastman said.

“We took a lead at Thunder Basin, and weren’t able to respond when they scored six goals,” he said. “We focused hard on the defensive line this week, and getting them to work together better as a unit. They had to learn to drop together better as a unit and know when to step and who to step to.

“DeMarcus Contreras has done a good job of leading our back line and communicating to everyone what they should be doing. They took a big step forward with how they set those offside traps. That really helped us a lot in the first half and gave us more opportunities on offense.”

Hoberg had a chance to add his second goal on a penalty kick during the 41st after he was fouled inside the 18 by Contreras. Hoberg sent the shot high over the goal.

He avenged that miss in the 44th when he took a pass from freshman Catcher Pannell and scored for a 2-0 lead.

Hoberg completed his hat trick during the 47th by stopping on a dime and letting the Bison defender run by before uncorking a shot for a 3-0 advantage.

“It was pretty embarrassing to miss that PK, but I’m happy I was able to make up for it with two more goals,” Hoberg said. “We did a good job of pressuring the ball in the second half, and that gave us more chances. South came out hard in the second half, but we came out a little harder.”

Karson Busch rounded out the scoring in the 50th after taking a pass from freshman defender Kai Boyer and striking a long shot that sailed between the outstretched hand of Potter and the crossbar.

“Laramie is very talented and really technical, but I felt like we had them a little frustrated in the first half,” Eastman said. “The wind also frustrated them because they weren’t able to connect passes like they’re used to. If we had been able to ride out that first half and get into the second scoreless, maybe the second half goes a little different.

“Getting that goal to end the first half really broke the ice for them and got them momentum.”

LARAMIE 4, SOUTH 0

Halftime: 1-0.

Goals: Laramie, Hoberg (Baker), 40. Laramie, Hoberg (Pannell), 44. Laramie, Hoberg (Whisenant), 47. Laramie, Busch (Boyer), 50.

Shots: Laramie 15, South 4. Shots on goal: Laramie 12, South 1. Saves: Laramie 1 (Aaron); South 8 (Potter).

Corner kicks: Laramie 6, South 5. Offsides: Laramie 8, South 0. Fouls: Laramie 10, South 3.