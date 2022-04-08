ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Pokes make progress, suffer setback in secondary

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 3 days ago
Cameron Stone

LARAMIE – A new-look University of Wyoming secondary has come along nicely through five practices this spring, but the group was bit by the injury bug Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore safety Isaac White, who recorded 33 tackles, 26 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception in the final six games of 2021, suffered a high hamstring pull on a run play. UW coach Craig Bohl expects him to miss several weeks as a result of the injury.

“I’d venture to say he’s probably done for the spring, just because when you get that high up in the butt, it takes a longer time to heal,” Bohl said. “The fortunate thing is that’s something he’ll be able to come back from, as opposed to an (anterior cruciate ligament) tear.”

Despite this setback, Bohl had an overall positive tone when discussing the progress of the Cowboys’ defensive backfield – which lost four starters at the safety and cornerback positions.

In addition to White, Bohl said senior safety Miles Williams has experienced substantial growth since the end of last season.

“We felt like we were making some really good progress,” Bohl said. “Miles Williams and Isaac both have made significant progress. That safety position is a complex position, so they have to process a lot. Both of those guys are pretty experienced, and I know (defensive coordinator Jay) Sawvel was really pleased with their progress thus far.

“Losing Isaac is going to put us back some ... but those two guys were coming around to where we felt good. To say those two are on the same level of Andrew Wingard and Marcus Epps, when we had two NFL starters back there, I wouldn’t say that right now. But I think the future looks bright.”

At cornerback, the development of sophomore Cameron Stone has been another source of optimism. Stone will compete with Power Five transfers Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell for playing time at the position.

“He continues to challenge players,” Bohl said of Stone. “He had a really good offseason, and when he played last year, he played well. I think his experience in our system has lent itself to playing well, and I know he’s a competitor.

“We explained to him that we had two corners who had left, and as a result we were going to replace them with two corners, but that was not a reflection on our lack of confidence on his part. We just needed more bodies in the room.”

Bohl was not as happy when it came to the physicality he saw on the first day of full-contact practice, stating “it sounded like some pillows rushing into one another.” He would also like to see more from the quarterback position.

“It’s still a scramble at quarterback,” Bohl said. “There were some good things and some bad things. There were some errant throws I wasn’t pleased with, and we missed some long balls, so we didn’t make as much progress as what I’d like.

“The head ball coach wasn’t completely happy with today, but not every day is going to be a chamber of commerce day out there.”

Like quarterback and cornerback, weakside linebacker is another spot with a starting role up for grabs.

Shae Suiaunoa and Connor Shay are currently leading the competition, but Cole DeMarzo, Sam Scott and Read Sunn have also made progress in recent weeks. Linebackers coach Aaron Bohl hinted the Pokes likely won’t name a starter until shortly before the first game of the 2022 season.

“It’s always good, I’m not going to say to share the same spot, but to compete with each other,” said Suiaunoa, who was working with the first team Thursday. “Whenever they do something wrong, you can go back to the playbook and see what they did wrong. It’s really just learning from those guys, cheering them on and being great teammates. That linebacker group is like family.”

At receiver, the Cowboys are forced to replace their top two sources of production from last season. However, sophomore Joshua Cobbs – the team’s top returning receiver – has been praised by players and coaches on multiple occasions this spring for stepping up on the field and in the locker room.

The Pokes also bring back veterans Wyatt Wieland and Gunner Gentry, with receivers coach Mike Grant pointing to underclassmen Jaylen Sargent, Will Pelissier and Tyrese Grant as players poised to step into larger roles at the position.

“Those are probably the three guys that are coming up and emerging that you haven’t seen much on the field, but seem to be picking things up and moving forward,” Grant said.

Comments / 0

