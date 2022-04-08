ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Wegman’s employee – you can save yourself at least $4 every time you shop by changing a vegetable purchase

A WEGMANS employee has revealed how shoppers can save at least $4 at the checkout by changing a vegetable purchase.

The worker said that just one simple trick would help customers save cash on the same food item.

Senior PGA champion Paul Broadhurst pushes a shopping cart carrying his trophy outside of a Wegmans grocery store during a media tour on March 26, 2019 in Rochester, New York. Credit: Getty Images

The employee told Business Insider that shoppers can get cheaper corn when they buy it loose, which could retail for $2, instead of the peeled corn for $6.

Another money-saving tip a worker offered was to check out the digital coupons the store offers.

"They're always on commonly-used products," the employee said.

Customers can access coupons for the store by signing up for a Shopper's Club account on Wegmans website.

Another worker also told the outlet that a customer taking their time shopping could be very beneficial.

"There's always something going on. There's always new products that you didn't think they would sell," the employee told the publication.

Shopping at the stores at night is also ideal for people that want to avoid crowds.

A former employee said that shopping after 9pm EST is the ideal time to shop in peace.

Another shopping secret was that, Wegmans will work with a customer to make sure they leave the store satisfied.

"At least at the store I worked at, management didn't want anybody leaving the customer service desk or store upset," a former Wegmans employee told the outlet.

However, this suggestion won't be helpful for anyone if store employees realize you are taking advantage of it.

The worker said that people with "a track record of scamming or policy abuse" were exempt from the rule.

The worker did not specify what perks this would offer.

Vegetables and juices on display in a Wegmans grocery store Credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Community Policy