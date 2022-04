Rochester's annual city-wide spring cleaning event is looking for volunteers right now to lend a hand and help make Rochester a Litter Bit Better!. It's always amazing to me just how much trash, garbage and other junk gets tossed into the snow along the roads and highways during our Minnesota winter. And all that stuff is still there now after the snow has melted, and needs to be picked up.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO