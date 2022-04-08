ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stadthagen’s bathroom safety bill headed to Governor’s desk

By Rebekah Yancey
Hartselle Enquirer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Scott Stadthagen’s (R-Hartselle) K-12 bathroom safety bill, HB 322, has passed the Alabama House and Alabama Senate today and is now in route to Governor Ivey. Upon her signature, Stadthagen’s bill will become law. HB322 requires students who attend Alabama’s public K-12 schools to use the...

