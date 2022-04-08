ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child actress who played 'the girl in red' in Schindler's List, now 32, is helping refugees escape war-torn Ukraine into her native Poland

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
 1 day ago

The little girl who wore a red coat in an iconic snapshot of Schindler's List is now carrying her 'symbol of hope' legacy by helping refugees escape war-torn Ukraine into her native Poland.

Oliwia Dabrowska, 32, was three when she played her role as 'the girl in red' in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film, which starred Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist and Nazi who tries to save his Jewish employees during WW2.

The real-life story, which won an Academy Award, shows how Oskar saves the lives of 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, and now Mrs Dabrowska is using her old role as inspiration for her volunteer work during the Russian war on Ukraine.

The UN says that more than 4.3 million Ukrainians have left their homes to neighbouring countries, with Poland having taken in 2,514,504 refugees in the six weeks since the invasion began.

The 32-year-old has been working on the Polish/Ukrainian border to help refugees in need of humanitarian aid and assistance, as well as fundraising donations for those in need.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram page from her scene in Schindler's List, instead having the black, white and red colours to those of the Ukrainian flag, writing: 'She was always the symbol of hope. Let her be it again.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xpmV_0f3a3m8e00
Oliwia Dabrowska, 32, was three (pictured) when she wore a red coat in Schindler's List as a 'symbol of hope' is now carrying her legacy forward by helping refugees escape war-torn Ukraine into her native Poland

Last month, Mrs Dabrowska pleaded to her 22,000 followers to donate money to Ukrainian civillians escaping war.

Pictured by the Polish/Ukrainian border in Korczowa, just 12 miles (20 kilometres) from where Russia had bombed in Yavoriv that day, she wrote: 'We found Ukrainian family (mother with 2 kids) who needed transport to very far city - near German border.

'What about this family? Well, usually we transport refugees in our area, but this time we couldn't just say 'no'. They were desperate to get to their sister. Those kids... my God, I can barely hold back my tears.

'I can't tell you everything I saw there, because I don't have right words in my mind... Nobody, who have never seen this, can't imagine this nightmare in eyes of those people.

'This is the reason, why I ask you about help. All help you can give, but I'll be honest (if I'm rude, I'm sorry) - the most important help are money. We need pay to the fuel, food, homes for refugees, cosmetics, stuff for kids etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JebyO_0f3a3m8e00
Oliwia Dabrowska, 32, (pictured) was three when she played her role as 'the girl in red' in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film, which starred Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist and Nazi who tries to save his Jewish employees during WW2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXWls_0f3a3m8e00
The 32-year-old has been working on the Polish/Ukrainian border (pictured) to help refugees in need of humanitarian aid and assistance, as well as fundraising donations for those in need

'I've just started cooperation with Polish foundation and in few days I will tell you everything you need to know how legally support me and my group of volunteers from USA or other countries. Are you with me?'

And this week, she updated her followers with details of a foreign currency account to directly donate to, which will be used to help refugees who need it.

'The thing we need the most at the moment is hope,' she said.

'It is not my sole achievement but the cooperation and combined effort of a group of people that I am a part of - even though I do coordinate some actions, I’m just a cog in the machine and I’m pleased there’s so many of us!'

Dabrowska revealed that when she was a child actress, she made a promise to director Spielberg to not watch the film until she turned 18, but broke that to watch it at just 11 - something she says she regrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hfnvt_0f3a3m8e00
Dabrowska revealed that when she was a child actress, she made a promise to director Spielberg to not watch the film until she turned 18, but broke that to watch it at just 11 - something she says she regrets (pictured with artwork inspired by her role in the film)

In the scene starring Dabrowska, Oskar Schindler sees the toddler, who is the only colour object in the frame, during the liquidation of the Cracow ghetto.

The next time Oskar sees the little girl is when she is on a card carrying the dead. It is at this point he decides to make a list of Jews he will save.

Schindler was credited with saving more than 1,200 Jews.

The film won seven Oscars in 1994; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing. It also nabbed three Golden Globes.

