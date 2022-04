Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work was expected to get underway today on a resurfacing and bridge improvement project along a section of I-90 near Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation such as the project involves resurfacing a little over 8 1/2 miles of eastbound I-90 from about a mile east of the Highway 63 interchange near Stewartville to just southwest of the High Forest Rest Area. The project also includes resurfacing the ramps at Olmsted County Road six and Highway 63 and resurfacing the car parking lot at the High Forest Rest Area.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO