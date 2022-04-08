ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Hammer: Can I Transfer the Stock I Have in My Traditional IRA into a Cash Account?

By Robert Powell, CFP
In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader just started taking RMDs and has a couple of questions for "The Buckinghammer":

Can I transfer the stock I have in my traditional IRA into a cash (taxable) account, or do I need to sell them at the current value and then put the cash in? So, can I do this transfer of RMDs in kind?

Let’s say that the transfer is for $10,000, so the RMD is for $10,000. How much of that can be turned into the Roth? Is it limited to $7,000 per year? Can the $10,000 RMD be transferred directly to Roth?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer all of this reader's questions.

This is what Levine covered:

  • If you can take an RMD in kind (as opposed to just in cash)
  • If you can take the RMD and move it directly into a Roth
  • What an RMD can be used for
  • How an individual's employment status or income impacts Roth IRA contribution limits, specifically the $7,000 limit that the reader mentioned

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Roth IRA Conversions: Consider the Basics

I am frequently asked about whether it is a good idea to convert your traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. My standard answer is “it depends”. Let’s look at the basics of each. The traditional IRA is going to be what most of us will have, either...
‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
