ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Steve ‘Whitey’ Robertson Adepts to Life After The Game

By Kenneth Miller Publisher
inglewoodtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance Steve ‘Whitey’ Robertson appears to be just a normal and regular small business owner, but all observations from the outside is where the gross misconceptions of the man known best as creator of Whitey Enterprise begin. Robertson served 30 years in prison for cocaine...

inglewoodtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
WUSA9

Longtime WUSA9 anchor Bruce Johnson dies at 71

WASHINGTON — Bruce Johnson, a beloved longtime WUSA9 anchor, died of a heart attack Sunday morning in Delaware. He was 71. He is survived by his wife, Lori, three children -- Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn -- and four grandchildren. The legendary Johnson devoted 44 years of his professional life...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Eyesight#Whitey Enterprise#American
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
insideedition.com

Cop Who Is Credited With Saving Tiger Woods’ Life Calls Golfer’s Comeback a 'Miracle’

One police officer is taking a special interest in watching the extraordinary comeback of Tiger Woods as he is credited for saving the legendary golfer’s life. Carlos Gonzales is calling Woods’ comeback “a miracle” and spoke to Inside Edition about how he found the golfer trapped inside his overturned SUV 14 months ago in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Architectural Digest

7 Modern Celebrities Who Lived in Hotels

The number of celebrities who lived in hotels—and the lasting popularity of Kay Thompson’s Eloise series—is testament to how convenient and luxurious a permanent check-in can be. With housekeeping, room service, and an on site spa, there are few more lavish contemporary lifestyles, save that of the royal family. The list of artists and actors who’ve holed up in a hotel for a year or three is a long one, from Old Hollywood bombshells like Marilyn Monroe who lived at the Beverly Hills Hotel for two years or Elizabeth Taylor who spent about a year at the Hotel Bel-Air, to iconic writers, like Oscar Wilde, who died while living at L’Hôtel in Paris or Tennesee Williams, who reportedly wrote his last play at New York’s Hotel Elysée. Wilde reportedly quipped “I am dying beyond my means,” after receiving a request from the hotel manager for overdue payment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Can Drake Get $22.2M for His YOLO Estate and Hidden Hills Compound?

The rapper Drake has decided it’s time to let go of his “YOLO Estate.” He's slid his massive Hidden Hills, CA, mansion onto the market, asking $14.8 million. There’s also an option to purchase two adjacent properties for a total of 6.7 acres. The price tag for the entire spread is $22.2 million—should a buyer require the additional acreage.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KVIA

Steve McQueen: The life story you may not know

Iconic actor, martial artist, and car and bike enthusiast Steve McQueen was a perfect fit for the counterculture era, rising up as a true embodiment of the antihero archetype. McQueen’s seemingly effortless cool was underscored in films like “The Great Escape,” “The Cincinnati Kid,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” and “Bullitt.” The actor introduced a new image for a Hollywood leading man: unconventional, rebellious, and ruggedly handsome.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy