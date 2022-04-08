Steve ‘Whitey’ Robertson Adepts to Life After The Game

The number of celebrities who lived in hotels—and the lasting popularity of Kay Thompson’s Eloise series—is testament to how convenient and luxurious a permanent check-in can be. With housekeeping, room service, and an on site spa, there are few more lavish contemporary lifestyles, save that of the royal family. The list of artists and actors who’ve holed up in a hotel for a year or three is a long one, from Old Hollywood bombshells like Marilyn Monroe who lived at the Beverly Hills Hotel for two years or Elizabeth Taylor who spent about a year at the Hotel Bel-Air, to iconic writers, like Oscar Wilde, who died while living at L’Hôtel in Paris or Tennesee Williams, who reportedly wrote his last play at New York’s Hotel Elysée. Wilde reportedly quipped “I am dying beyond my means,” after receiving a request from the hotel manager for overdue payment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO