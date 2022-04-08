ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Simpsons’ makes history with deaf actor and character in Sunday night’s episode

ktbb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday's episode of The Simpsons will make history as the first to feature a deaf actor and use American Sign Language -- despite characters only having four fingers. The episode, titled “The Sound of Bleeding Gums,”...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
Deadline

Tim Johnson Jr. & Peyton Z. Basnight Join ‘Saturdays’ Disney Channel Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tim Johnson Jr. (Ballers) and newcomer Peyton Z. Basnight are set as series regulars in Disney Channel’s Saturdays, a comedy series from Black-ish star Marsai Martin and her Genius Entertainment, and writer-executive producer Norman Vance Jr. (Roll Bounce, Girlfriends). Production is slated to begin in May. Written by Vance, the series introduces teenage Paris Johnson (Danielle Jalade), who considers roller skating to be part of her soul — she breathes it in and makes it a lifestyle. She lives for the weekends because that’s when she gets to go to her sanctuary, the...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
Hello Magazine

Fans heartbroken after actress Maggie Fox dies in tragic accident

Maggie Fox, star of Shameless and Coronation Street, has died after a tragic accident, it has been announced. The actress, who was perhaps best-known for her role as Ruth Audsley in the hit soap, was part of a comedy partnership with Sue Ryding, who announced her sad death on Facebook on Tuesday.
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
