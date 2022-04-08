ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prenatal opioid-exposed infant extracellular miRNA signature obtained at birth predicts severity of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome

By Amanda H. Mahnke
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrenatal opioid exposure (POE) is commonly associated with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS), which is characterized by a broad variability in symptoms and severity. Currently there are no diagnostic tools to reliably predict which infants will develop severe NOWS, while risk stratification would allow for proactive decisions about appropriate clinical monitoring...

www.nature.com

