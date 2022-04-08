Helping Boston’s most notorious gang leaders find a new path
Alex Diaz, a former Boston gang member, is trying to recruit Kerim to a program called Boston Uncornered. It is designed to break the cycles of poverty and violence that trap gang involved youth by providing access and support to help them continue their education. Kerim is looking to...
A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
Eleven people were indicted Thursday for allegedly arranging sham marriages and submitting fraudulent green card applications to circumvent immigration laws, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced.
St. Patrick's Day is here and Massachusetts is ready to celebrate. After a long two years of pandemic life, it looks for the first time Massachusetts residents will get to celebrate March 17 in a proper way for the first time since 2019. While St. Patrick's Day is traditionally an...
BOSTON, Mass. — Transit Police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery on a teenage girl that occurred Friday afternoon on an MBTA Blue Line train. The 17-year-old girl was assaulted while riding the train between Maverick and Bowdoin MBTA stations at...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Retired Red Sox slugger and recent BaseballHall of Fame electee David Ortiz was shot in 2019 on the order of a notorious drug kingpin, according to newly revealed details from a private investigation. The three-time World Series champion was shot in the back on June 9,...
EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers.
“From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.”
Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services)
The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials.
It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside.
The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
HARTFORD, C.T. (CBS) — A drug ring bust at Hot Momma’s restaurant in Hartford, Connecticut, led to the arrests of three people from Massachusetts. In total, eight people were arrested on Friday.
Police say they seized $500,000 in drugs, including 145 pounds of marijuana and 160 bags on fentanyl at the restaurant.
They also found guns and $30,000 in cash.
Police added that those in charge of the drug ring charged a cover fee for people to come inside and that the restaurant was set up like a “shopping mall for drugs.”
According to WFSB, the three people arrested from Massachusetts are 23-year-old Parris Darden of Spring, 19-year-old Savannah Royce of Bondsville, and 46-year-old Jonathan Handy of Dorchester.
A home belonging to Boston mayor and John F. Kennedy’s grandfather John Francis Fitzgerald is for sale in Dorchester. Nicknamed “Honey Fitz,” the former mayor was “said to have had the most political influence over JFK,” Jim Roberts, the supervisory park ranger of the JFK National Historic Site in Brookline, told Boston.com. He also helped save JFK’s life by pulling some strings to get his grandson into Boston City Hospital, the areas best hospital, after getting scarlet fever at the age of 2, the outlet reported.
Michaels’s career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel. The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved...
NORFOLK, Mass. — Over the next two years, Massachusetts will gradually end the use of one of the state's maximum-security prisons. Citing the state's historic low prison population and "the aging facility’s exorbitant maintenance costs," The Massachusetts Department of Correction announced a three-phased plan to suspend housing operations at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole. Officials said the plan was the result of an agency-wide review that looked for cost-saving options and operational improvements.
THE Dominican drug lord allegedly tied to the nearly fatal shooting of former Boston Red Sox star, David Ortiz, is now in the custody of US authorities. César Emilio “El Abusador” Peralta was extradited from Columbia Wednesday to Puerto Rico, where he is facing drug trafficking charges.
Friends of the woman told The Boston Globe she had a long-standing relationship with the officer and was pregnant with his baby. Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, 36, resigned Friday in the midst of a year-long investigation by the police department that was prompted by the suicide of a 23-year-old woman who told her friends she was pregnant with his child, The Boston Globe reported Monday.
WALPOLE, Mass. — Prisoners will be relocated from one of the state’s maximum security prisons as Massachusetts marks its lowest prison population in 35 years, the Department of Correction said Thursday. Housing operations at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole will be suspended over the next two years. The DOC...
The bar also did not conduct a criminal background check for Alvaro O. Larrama, 38, a manager said. A manager of the Boston bar where a bouncer allegedly stabbed and killed a former Marine last month told the city’s Licensing Board on Tuesday he was not aware the employee was carrying a knife.
When it comes to rent in Boston, it’s no surprise that your dollar doesn’t cover very much ground. A recent report from RentCafe found that $1,500 covers only 340 square feet of space in Boston — smaller than nearly all of the one-bedroom or studio apartments the city has to offer.
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons.
Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off.
Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools.
An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10.
Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.
When Worcester Police and investigators from the state entered Husky’s Pub on March 3 two patrons told them their fake IDs had been confiscated by the pub’s bouncer but they were still allowed in and served beer, according to an investigative report. The officers and investigators were responding...
ROSLINDALE, Mass. — A person was shot in the Roslindale section of Boston, shortly before 10 p.m., according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the are of 4137 Washington St, according to police. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Police did not indicate...
A recent rent report reveals Boston is now the third-most expensive city for apartment rentals in the United States. According to rental platform Zumper, only New York City and San Francisco have higher apartment rents.
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his nephew outside the Cambridge District Courthouse in Medford. Chenghai Xue, 44, and his nephew, a 23-year-old Revere man, were at the courthouse for a hearing, where Xue was seeking an extension of a restraining order against his nephew, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.
