It's an annual tradition. Upwards of 1,000 international student workers travel to Lake George every summer to staff theme parks, golf courses, boat cruises, restaurants, and everything else that comprises tourist season on the lake. After COVID-19 put a vice grip on student travel, and as the crisis in Ukraine creates a second one, the village mayor says there's another problem: Not enough places for the students to stay once they arrive at the lake.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO