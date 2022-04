GREENWICH — Anyone can relate to the situation Carson Music found himself facing last Saturday. With his alarm blaring at 7 a.m., the South Central senior thought about how sore he was from a two-day crunch of practice for a track-and-field meet. The day was wet and cold on the first weekend of April, but he dragged himself out of bed for the 20-minute bus ride to Plymouth’s Big Red Memorial Invitational.

GREENWICH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO