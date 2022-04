If you're a die-hard fan of the tv show 'Friends', you're going to love this townhome in Houston Texas that's for sale because it looks just like the set of the hit tv show. Located at 1706 Bevis St. in Houston, Texas, the townhouse is up for sale for about $330,000. This 2,012 square foot house has two bedrooms with three bathrooms. But what sets this house apart from the rest is the way it's decorated. It features a living room that was inspired by the iconic 'Central Perk' coffee shop from the show 'Friends' as well as a kitchen that looks just like the weird blue kitchen that was in Monica's apartment.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO