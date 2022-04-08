BBB Reminds Wisconsin Residents to Clean Up Their Digital Clutter

Mobile payment apps can easily send fast money to other people – splitting a dinner check with your friends, sending emergency money to your children, paying for merchandise or a service, or even buying stocks and cryptocurrency. They can eliminate the need for you to carry cash, and are often easier to use than swiping a bank card. But the ease and convenience of mobile payment apps is also the reason they are susceptible to thieves and scammers. These apps don’t generally offer the same protection as other payment methods. So, if you do use them, inform yourself about the risks and exercise good practices for protecting your money. Some of the most popular mobile payment apps include Cash App, Venmo, and Zelle.

