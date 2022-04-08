Injury crash on Highway 30 near J.R. Simplot Don Plant backs up traffic for an hour

Traffic was backed up in both directions on Highway 30 near the J.R. Simplot Don Plant for about an hour on Friday morning following an injury accident.

As a result of a 10 a.m. collision between a sedan and a truck, a man was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The backup had cleared by 11 a.m. Idaho State Police and the Power County Sheriff's Office responded. The crash is under investigation.