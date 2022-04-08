ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of inter-generational stars from film, TV, sports and music — including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish — have signed up for a social media campaign to show support for Ukraine.

The Global Citizen-organized social media rally Friday urges governments, institutions, corporations and individuals to help fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other regions of the world. Celebrities are being asked to use their social media accounts to publicize the effort, using the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.

Springsteen went to Twitter ahead of Friday's online rally to show his support: “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” his message read. “Everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.” Barbra Streisand on Friday tweeted a link to Global Citizen and wrote: “I supported and hope you will too.”

The list of participants also includes The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette, Alejandro Sanz, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Green Day, Carole King, Jon Batiste, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Tame Impala, U2 and Usher.

The campaign has also been joined by players for the NBA's Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, the band Metallica, Billy Porter, Julian Lennon, Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGeneres, Luis Fonsi, Padma Lakshmi, Weezer and Rita Ora.

The campaign takes place a day before a pledging conference Saturday co-hosted by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

