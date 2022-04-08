ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7nfG_0f3Zd3kI00

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla will build a vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi, and it will start making three new vehicles next year, CEO Elon Musk told fans at a party celebrating the opening of a Texas factory.

Musk didn't give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.” He also said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year. After that, it will start building a new Roadster and an electric semi, he said.

He made his remarks Thursday night at the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas,” an invitation-only party for thousands of guests at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus factory.

As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the private event hosted to mark the opening of the new factory in Travis County that also serves as the company’s new headquarters following its move from California.

Musk said at the Thursday night event streamed live on YouTube that Tesla was delivering the first Model Y small SUVs built at the new factory, which he said can make a half million of the SUVs per year.

Tesla and Musk have often missed targets to start producing vehicles. In 2019, he promised a fleet of autonomous robotaxis would be on the road the following year, but the company's “Full Self-Driving” software is still being tested by selected Tesla owners on public roads.

The company is the largest maker of electric vehicles in the U.S. and the world.

Musk said this year will be about scaling up the Austin factory as well as a new one in Germany . He also said the company may start building a robot in 2023. “Next year there's going to be a massive wave of new products,” he told the crowd Thursday night.

A county-issued permit said the event included interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment. But the event was off-limits to the general public and the news media.

Musk has said the Austin-area plant will employ up to 10,000 workers.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Austin, TX
Business
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

In the race for electric vehicles, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has a considerable lead over its rivals. To fill this gap - which is far from being insurmountable - the legacy carmakers rely in particular on their tact and their experience in mass production and production rate management.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla May Consider Manganese Battery, According To Elon Musk

Tesla started offering electric cars with a new battery chemistry in some areas fairly recently: Lithium iron phosphate (LFP). While it's not actually new in terms of development and deployment in vehicles, it's new to some Tesla cars in some areas. Now, according to CEO Elon Musk, the company may be moving forward with another chemistry that uses a manganese-based cathode.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Have a Very Coveted Invite

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report managed to get people talking by announcing a radical reorganization. The Dearborn, based-Michigan company has created two separate divisions, one dealing with gasoline cars, Ford Blue, and another with battery-powered vehicles, Ford e. GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report has...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Wooden Tesla Cybertruck Arrives Before The Real One

Over the years, the creations from the Woodworking Art YouTube channel caught our attention. From sports cars to SUVs, the artist behind the page created some of the most detailed and functional wood models for our entertainment. The last model created from the channel was a Nissan Navara Pro-4X. Much...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ap
torquenews.com

Tesla (TSLA) Finishes Q1 2022 With Only 17 Inventory Vehicles In The US

Despite Tesla increasing vehicle production at an incredible pace, demand for the EV maker's vehicles seems to have no end. And in a new sign of the skyrocketing demand, today Tesla announced it ended the quarter with only 17 inventory vehicles in the US. Tesla has been enjoying booming demand...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Consumers Have Good News for Tesla, Ford and GM

Manufacturers of electric vehicles are frustrated. Despite their desire to produce more vehicles, their hands are tied because of the disruptions to supply chains triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic persist. Those are now exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major nickel-exporter country. Nickel, palladium and aluminum are...
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Promise a New and Futuristic Car

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report have revolutionized and continue to transform the automotive industry. Nearly 20 years after the creation of the company -- Tesla was founded in 2003-- they are finally seeing their domination and their achievements become the benchmark to be copied for both legacy carmakers and new car manufacturers.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla's 4680 Cells & Structural Pack Revealed At Cyber Rodeo

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk did reveal a few juicy bits of information at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo delivery party last evening, there wasn't a whole lot of "new material," and future plans, details, and dates were lacking. That said, tweets and videos from fans, owners, and investors attending the event delivered more compelling information.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk's New Ukraine Tweets: What Is The Tesla Chieftain Saying?

It seems that a day cannot go by without a bizarre Elon Musk tweet. This time around, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive is using his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account to question the sincerity of those supporting Ukraine’s struggle against Russia’s military invasion. What Happened: Earlier...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Restarts Output of Tesla Killer (a Bolt From the Blue?)

GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report knows that in the race for electric vehicles, every decision counts. The Detroit giant also knows that big announcements aren't enough; it must back them with actions. The automaker is determined to catch up to its two main electric-vehicle rivals, Tesla (TSLA)...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Elon Musk to hand over first Giga Berlin Tesla cars on Tuesday

Tesla boss Elon Musk has flown to Germany to present customers with the first Model Y vehicles built at the automaker’s new Giga Berlin plant — its first car factory in Europe. Musk tweeted that he’ll be handing over the production cars to the new owners at a...
BUSINESS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy