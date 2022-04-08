ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Calories now included on UK menus

WNYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew labelling on menus might be difficult to digest. Large food business are now required to put calories on the menu in England in a bid to tackle obesity and promote healthy eating. But the new initiative has mixed reviews. "I like the idea. You want to know, you...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

